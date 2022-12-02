Forecast: Sunny and warm, but windy

Today will be breezy, according to the National Weather Service. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Skies will be mostly sunny, and a warmer front will push the high near 56.

Strong northwest winds are possible this afternoon and evening, with wind increasing and gusts as high as 40 mph. A possible Wind Advisory could be triggered.

The wind should decrease after midnight, but will not completely go away.

A cold front moves in Saturday, and wind chill values in the zero to 15 below range are expected, the weather service said in its hazardous weather outlook.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 16 mph becoming northwest 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 15. Windy, with a northwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 33. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 33.