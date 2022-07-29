Forecast: Sunny and warm, calm winds

Today will be sunny, with a high near 84, according to the National Weather Service. A calm wind becomes northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 61. An east wind around 5 mph becomes light and variable after midnight.

Weekend temperatures will be in the mid- to high 80s, before becoming hot, with temps approaching 100 early next week.

Increasing heights building in from the west will translate to dry but noticeably warmer conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. East wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Light south wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 96.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Breezy.