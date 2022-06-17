Forecast: Sunny and warm, heading into weekend heat watch

Today will be sunny, with a high near 90 and an east wind of 6 to 10 mph.

There is a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 71 and an east southeast wind around 10 mph.

Temperatures will continue to rise this weekend. An excessive heat watch will be in effect from Saturday afternoon into Monday evening.

The weather service expects dangerously hot conditions over multiple days, with maximum heat index values of 95 to 105 expected Saturday, then maximum daily values of 100 to 108 on Sunday and Monday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 95. South southeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South southeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 78.

Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 101. Breezy.

Monday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 77.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.