 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: Sunny and warm weekend for Council Bluffs
0 comments
top story

Forecast: Sunny and warm weekend for Council Bluffs

{{featured_button_text}}
Download PDF weathermap.PDF

Today will be sunny with a high of 89, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. A south breeze will cool temps down in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

Tonight, temps will drop into the 60s with mostly clear skies.

The Fourth of July will have sunny skies with highs in the lower 90s. Perfect weather for watching fireworks.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. South wind around 8 mph.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Independence Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 95. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 91.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Are some vaccines better than others?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert