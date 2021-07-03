Forecast: Sunny and warm weekend for Council Bluffs

Today will be sunny with a high of 89, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. A south breeze will cool temps down in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

Tonight, temps will drop into the 60s with mostly clear skies.

The Fourth of July will have sunny skies with highs in the lower 90s. Perfect weather for watching fireworks.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. South wind around 8 mph.

Independence Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 95. Chance of precipitation is 20%.