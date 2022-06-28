Forecast: Sunny and warm, windy

Today will be sunny, with a high near 88, according to the National Weather Service.

There will be a south southwest wind of 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 66 and a south wind of 6 to 9 mph.

Dry conditions are expected to continue into Wednesday, with even warmer highs, near 93, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

By Thursday, showers and thunderstorm potential returns to the area.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.

Friday night: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.