Forecast: Sunny and warmer, thankfully

One thing to be thankful for as we approach the Thanksgiving holiday this week is the weather forecast.

Today will be sunny, with a high near 53, according to the National Weather Service. Conditions will be a bit windy, with a southwest wind of 7 to 11 mph and gusts as high as 18 mph.

It’s a nice change of pace compared to multiple cold fronts moving in late last week, which prompted the coldest temperatures and wind chills of the season on Friday.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 27. A south southwest wind around 5 mph becomes calm in the evening.

Highs are again forecast in the 50s Wednesday, with highs in the mid- to upper 40s and low 50s through the rest of the week.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 53. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 46.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 52.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 51.