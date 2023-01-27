Forecast: Sunny, breezy ahead of weekend snow

Today will be partly sunny, with a high near 39, according to the National Weather Service.

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance of rain before 7 p.m., then a chance of snow. Increasing clouds, with a low around 21. Northwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming east in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: A 50% chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 30. Blustery, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1. Blustery.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 11. Blustery.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Monday: A slight chance of snow after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 11.

Monday night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -2.

Tuesday: A chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 16.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 19.