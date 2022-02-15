Forecast: Sunny, breezy and warm day in the metro

It’s warming up in Council Bluffs.

Today will be mostly sunny and breezy, with a high near 58. An east southeast wind will blow 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight’s low is around 30. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Winds continue into the evening, with a south wind 8 to 16 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Evening winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Dryness, coupled with today’s winds, could likely raise fire concerns Tuesday, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

Temperatures will fluctuate throughout the rest of the week. A cold front will move in late Tuesday, bringing a high of 38 Wednesday and a high of 28 on Thursday.

Going into the weekend, temperatures will return to the 50s. The forecast will remain dry.

A new air mass in the region should lead to a rapid warmup that will linger through the weekend, said the forecast discussion.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. South wind 8 to 16 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. North wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. North wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 51.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 52.

Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 34.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

