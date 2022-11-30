Forecast: Sunny, but cold

Today will be sunny, with a high near 31. A west northwest wind of 10 to 17 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 19.

The weather follows a cold front that moved in yesterday amid snow and freezing drizzle.

Tuesday’s weather caused power outages and flickering lights throughout southwest Iowa.

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, MidAmerican Energy’s Media Relations Manager Geoff Greenwood said about 600 customers in Council Bluffs had lost power. According to the outage map on MidAmerican’s website, that number was down to 379 by 5:30 p.m.

“We have identified a location with a broken insulator, however, the overhead lines continue to gallop, and until the wind subsides our crew can’t safely make a repair,” Greenwood said.

The location is near where Hwy 92 (Veterans Memorial Highway) and Concord Loop meet.

“What happens is, there is rain that’s freezing on contact, or maybe it came down freezing, or accumulates on an overhead line, and then it’s followed by really stout winds, it disrupts the airflow over the lines, and it starts to move up and down to the point of what we call galloping, where it’s bouncing up and down, where it almost looks like a wave,” Greenwood said. “A crew has identified the trouble spot and is ready to make repairs when it’s safe.”

There was no timeframe as to when that will be.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 31. West northwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18. Blustery.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 31.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Monday night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Tuesday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.