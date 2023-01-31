Forecast: Sunny, cold days ahead

Today will be cold, though slightly warmer than the bitter days over the weekend.

Skies will be sunny, with a high near 25. A southwest wind of 7 to 13 mph will gust as high as 18 mph.

Tonight will be clear, with a low around 11. Winds won’t lose steam this evening. The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 25. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 11. South wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 34. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 13.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 31.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 5.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 30.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.