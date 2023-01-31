 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Forecast: Sunny, cold days ahead

  • 0
013123-cbn-news-weather

The figure in artist Tom Friedman’s “Looking Up” installation gazes at the clouds from outside the River’s Edge Pavilion as the sun sets on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.

 JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

Today will be cold, though slightly warmer than the bitter days over the weekend.

Skies will be sunny, with a high near 25. A southwest wind of 7 to 13 mph will gust as high as 18 mph.

Tonight will be clear, with a low around 11. Winds won’t lose steam this evening. The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 25. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 11. South wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 34. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 13.

People are also reading…

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 31.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 5.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 30.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts weigh in on whether a fungal pandemic like in the ‘The Last of Us’ is possible

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert