Forecast: Sunny days for the weekend

Expect a somewhat pleasant weekend in the metro area.

The high today is around 51, with light winds early in the day, according to the National Weather Service. Expect sunny skies. Temps will be in the mid-30s around 7 a.m. before hitting the 40s around 10 a.m. before the afternoon high.

“A cold front is forecast to move into the area in the afternoon and should clear the area by the evening resulting in northwest winds,” the service said in its forecast discussion.

The low tonight is around 32, with winds around 6 mph.

“Temperatures will be slightly cooler Sunday with high temperatures struggling to reach 50,” the weather service said.

Monday’s high is around 39, with a low of 27.

“Temperatures will rebound on Tuesday,” with a high near 54, the service said.

As of Friday, the Thanksgiving high is around 38.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 51. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm.