Forecast: Sunny days with high temps ahead

Temps continue to climb through the week, close to 80 by the end of the weekend.

High winds continue today with gusts as high as 29 mph at times from the north.

Today will be partly sunny with a high of 51, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, temps will drop into the 20s with cloudy skies.

High winds from the northwest continue on Wednesday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a northwest wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 47. Northwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 27.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 41.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.