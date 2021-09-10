Forecast: Sunny for now, rain chances on the way

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see a sunny start to the weekend.
Today will have clear skies with a high of 89 according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Overnight, temps drop into the 60s with a south breeze.
Rain chances move into the area on Sunday and continue through Wednesday.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 94. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Monday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.