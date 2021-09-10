 Skip to main content
Forecast: Sunny for now, rain chances on the way
The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see a sunny start to the weekend.

Today will have clear skies with a high of 89 according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Overnight, temps drop into the 60s with a south breeze.

Rain chances move into the area on Sunday and continue through Wednesday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 94. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

