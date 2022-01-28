Forecast: Sunny, high around 31

Expect mostly sunny skies with a high around 31 today.
The low is around 19, according to the National Weather Service.
Saturday brings a high of 48, mostly sunny, with a low around 21.
Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 19. South wind around 7 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 41.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
People are also reading…
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 52.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.
Tuesday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.
Wednesday: A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 22.