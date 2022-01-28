Forecast: Sunny, high around 31

Expect mostly sunny skies with a high around 31 today.

The low is around 19, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday brings a high of 48, mostly sunny, with a low around 21.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 19. South wind around 7 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 41.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Tuesday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Wednesday: A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 22.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.