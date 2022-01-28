 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forecast: Sunny, high around 31

Rich Kaufman of Council Bluffs rides toward Omaha via the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge on Thursday. The metropolitan area saw another comfortable day Thursday, and many people took to the Missouri riverfront for some fresh air.

 JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

Expect mostly sunny skies with a high around 31 today.

The low is around 19, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday brings a high of 48, mostly sunny, with a low around 21.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 19. South wind around 7 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 41.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Tuesday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Wednesday: A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 22.

A bald eagle soars over the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.
Artist Tom Friedman’s “Looking Up” installation stands beneath a textured sky near the River’s Edge Pavilion on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.
