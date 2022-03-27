Forecast: Sunny, high in 40s

It’ll be partly sunny, with a high around 45 today. The evening low is around 31.

Here’s the forecast, according to the National Weather Service:

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. East southeast wind around 7 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Southeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Tuesday night: Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Wednesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy.

Wednesday night: A chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow between midnight and 4 a.m., then a chance of snow after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery.

Thursday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.