Forecast: Sunny, high of 36 today

The high today is around 36, with a low around 11, according to the National Weather Service.

“Temperatures rebounded back to normal (Wednesday) through Friday, and then several degrees above normal Saturday through Tuesday,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion. “Quiet weather is expected for most of the forecast, until the next weather system moves into the area next Tuesday and Wednesday.”

Morning temps will be in the 20s before climbing to the high in the afternoon.

Friday brings a high around 31 with a low around 19, while Saturday’s high is around 42.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. South wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. North northwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 41.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

