Forecast: Sunny, hot; chances of rain

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 66. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 65.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 70.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 94.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.