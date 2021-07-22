 Skip to main content
Forecast: Sunny, hot weather continues in metro
Forecast: Sunny, hot weather continues in metro

Sun is in the forecast as temperatures heat up.

Today will be sunny with a high of 89, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Expect a south wind of 7 to 14 mph. Tonight will be clear with a low of 72. The south will will persist and could gust as high as 17 mph.

This weekend, temperatures will be in the 90s and the days will be sunny.

The full forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 7 to 14 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 72. South wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. South wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.

Monday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 96.

