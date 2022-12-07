Forecast: Sunny, mid-40s

Today will be sunny, with a high near 44, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

There is a chance of rain, freezing rain and snow and on Thursday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 44. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Northeast wind around 6 mph.

Thursday: A chance of freezing rain before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain, snow and freezing rain between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., then rain after 11 a.m. High near 39. East wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday night: Rain before 5 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Saturday night: A slight chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Sunday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Monday: Rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.