Forecast: Sunny, mid-40s

Today will be sunny, with a high near 44, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
There is a chance of rain, freezing rain and snow and on Thursday.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 44. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Northeast wind around 6 mph.
Thursday: A chance of freezing rain before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain, snow and freezing rain between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., then rain after 11 a.m. High near 39. East wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday night: Rain before 5 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
Saturday night: A slight chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Sunday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.
Sunday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Monday: Rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.