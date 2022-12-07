 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Forecast: Sunny, mid-40s

  • 0
120722-cbn-news-weather

Natalya Martynyuk, right, and Alina Yatsiuk, both from Lincoln, Nebraska, chat as they walk toward Council Bluffs via the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge. Yatsiuk said she recently moved to the United States from Ukraine, and Martynyuk has been showing her around various cities and towns in the region.

 JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

Today will be sunny, with a high near 44, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

There is a chance of rain, freezing rain and snow and on Thursday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 44. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Northeast wind around 6 mph.

Thursday: A chance of freezing rain before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain, snow and freezing rain between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., then rain after 11 a.m. High near 39. East wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

People are also reading…

Thursday night: Rain before 5 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Saturday night: A slight chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Sunday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Monday: Rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: The Washington Monument is completed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert