After two days of below-zero wind chills, temperatures are slowly rising across the area.

There is a small chance of rain Sunday after noon, paired with mostly sunny skies and high near 54. Rain is expected Sunday evening and overnight.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 44. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday: A 20% chance of rain after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. South southeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday night: Rain before 9 p.m., then rain and possibly a thunderstorm between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m., then rain after 3 a.m. Low around 41. Breezy, with a southeast wind 11 to 20 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Monday: A 20% chance of rain before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Windy, with a northwest wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Blustery, with a northwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Southeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. North wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.