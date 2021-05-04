 Skip to main content
Forecast: Sunny skies after gloomy Monday
20210504_new_weather

Levi Nixon, right, and Ryan Higginbotham with the Council Bluffs Horticulture and Grounds Division plant a ceremonial Black Hills spruce tree at Golden Spike Park in recognition of Arbor Day on Friday, April 30, 2021. Patrick Cohrs, forestry supervisor for the horticulture and grounds division, said the city plants trees across town every spring and fall, and he estimates they’ll plant about 150 this year. “Other than aesthetics, they help with watershed, water conservation, air purification, you name it,” he said. “Trees are important.”

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see a fairly sunny week, with only a few small rain chances.

Today will be sunny with highs in the lower 60s, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, temps will drop into the 40s with mostly clear skies.

Small rain chances move into the area Wednesday and Friday night.

The upcoming forecast for the week from the weather service:

Tuesday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 62. North wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Wednesday night: A 30% chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday night: A chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

