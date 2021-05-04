Forecast: Sunny skies after gloomy Monday

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see a fairly sunny week, with only a few small rain chances.

Today will be sunny with highs in the lower 60s, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, temps will drop into the 40s with mostly clear skies.

Small rain chances move into the area Wednesday and Friday night.

The upcoming forecast for the week from the weather service:

Tuesday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 62. North wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Wednesday night: A 30% chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.