Forecast: Sunny skies and cool temps for the metro
Forecast: Sunny skies and cool temps for the metro

A flock of Canada geese flies past the windmill on the Iowa School for the Deaf campus on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will continue to see sunny skies through the weekend as temperatures drop.

Today, highs will be in the upper 50s with west winds gusting as high as 23 mph at times, according to the National Weather Service. Temps will be in the 40s in the morning before climbing to around 54 by noon.

Tonight, temps drop into the 30s with a northwest breeze.

Saturday will be sunny with a high of 62 and a low of 42.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. West northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 39. Northwest wind around 7 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 62. West wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 42.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 49.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

