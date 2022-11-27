Forecast: Sunny skies and gusty winds today

Highs will climb into the 40s this afternoon, with mostly sunny skies according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Northwest winds may gust as high as 26 mph throughout the day.

Tonight, temps drop into the 20s with clear skies.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 43. North northwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 52. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Tuesday: A chance of rain after 7 a.m., mixing with snow after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday night: A chance of rain and snow before 7 p.m., then a slight chance of snow between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Blustery.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 13.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.