Forecast: Sunny skies and mid-week rain

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will start the week off with sunny skies.

Today will have highs in the 70s with southeast winds that can gust up to 36 mph at times. Tonight, skies will be mostly clear with a low of 55.

According to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, showers move into the area Tuesday night, with a 60% chance of rain after 1 a.m.

Rain chances continue into Wednesday night.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a southeast wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. South southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76.