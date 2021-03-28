Forecast: Sunny skies and some warmer temps this week

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see sunny skies all week long starting today.

Highs will climb into the mid 60s this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, skies will be clear with a low of 46.

South winds pick up overnight gusting as high as 21 mph at times.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 64. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 46. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a south wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Monday night: A 20% chance of rain after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 51.