 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: Sunny skies and some warmer temps this week
0 comments

Forecast: Sunny skies and some warmer temps this week

{{featured_button_text}}
APAAIA0328.indd

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see sunny skies all week long starting today.

Highs will climb into the mid 60s this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, skies will be clear with a low of 46.

South winds pick up overnight gusting as high as 21 mph at times.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 64. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 46. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a south wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Monday night: A 20% chance of rain after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 51.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 60.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The McConnell plan to deal with Trump

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert