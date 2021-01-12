Forecast: Sunny skies and warm temps through Thursday

Warm temps continue with highs in the 40s by the afternoon.

Today will be sunny with a southwest breeze, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, the temp will drop down to 27 with partly cloudy skies.

Highs in the 40s are expected through Thursday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47. West southwest wind around 7 mph.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.