Forecast: Sunny skies expected through Monday
Temps are forecasted to be back into the 50s today, with a high of 51 for the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny with a southwest wind at 3 to 6 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. A low of 31 is expected tonight with a north breeze.

Winds will pick up Thursday with gusts as high as 23 mph from the north. Fog is expected Friday morning.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 51. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the evening.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42. North wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday night: Patchy fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Friday: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 51.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 58.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 51.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 59.

