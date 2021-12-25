 Skip to main content
Forecast: Sunny skies for Christmas day

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day.

The high for today is 44, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight, clouds move into the area as temps drop into the 20s.

To end the weekend, Sunday is expected to have a high of 45 with mostly cloudy skies.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. North northwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

