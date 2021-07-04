Forecast: Sunny skies, head for the Fourth of July

Happy Independence Day to all who’ll be out there celebrating in Council Bluffs, southwest Iowa and beyond.

The weather today will be perfect for some time on a lake, river or pool — the high is around 91, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. There will be a slight wind, though, with gusts up to 23 mph.

There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight after 10 p.m., which could put a damper on fireworks. Hopefully it holds off. The low tonight is 71, with similar winds expected.

Monday brings a high of 95 and a low of 72 in the evening. There’s a 30% chance of rain, less than a tenth of an inch in most areas, after 1 a.m.

Here’s the full forecast from the weather service:

Independence Day: Sunny, with a high near 91. South southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 95. South southwest wind around 7 mph.