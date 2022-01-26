Forecast: Sunny skies, high around 34

Today should be sunny with a high around 34.

Wind gusts up to 29 mph are possible, according to the National Weather Service. Morning temps will be in the single digits and teens, while the evening low is around 25.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. South wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35. North northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 41.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.

