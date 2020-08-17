Forecast: Sunny skies, high of 87 expected

Expect a mostly sunny, at times windy afternoon in the greater Council Bluffs area.

The National Weather Service out of Valley, Nebraska, calls for a high near 86 with a north wind of 6 to 10 mph. Gusts could reach as high as 20 mph.

Tonight, lows will reach about 63 degrees, accompanied by light south/southeast winds.

Tuesday: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind also expected.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Light south/southeast wind.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Light south/southeast wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.