Forecast: Sunny skies, high winds for today

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see sunny skies for the end of the weekend.

Today will have a high of 25, according to the National Weather Service. Winds from the north may gust as high as 28 mph throughout the day.

Tonight, winds calm down to around 5 to 8 mph as temps fall to 22 degrees overnight.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 25. North northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a steady temperature around 22. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west northwest after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 31. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 48.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 50.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 51.

Thursday night: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Friday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.

Friday night: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.

