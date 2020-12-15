Forecast: Sunny skies on the way

Although clouds remain today, the rest of the week will have mostly sunny skies.

Today will have highs in the upper 20s, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight the temp will drop to 15 with a slight breeze.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 30.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Cloudy, with a high near 28. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 38.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.