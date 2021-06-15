 Skip to main content
Forecast: Sunny skies persist through Saturday
Forecast: Sunny skies persist through Saturday

Warm, sunny days continue throughout the week.

Today’s high is 92 with a calm wind blowing southeast at around 6 mph. Tonight’s low is 65 with east southeast wind of 3 to 5 mph.

A 30% chance of rain or storms is possible Thursday, followed by more clear, sunny days.

More rain and thunderstorms are possible Saturday night into Sunday throughout the day and evening.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 65. East southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 94. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South southeast wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

Thursday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

