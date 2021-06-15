Forecast: Sunny skies persist through Saturday

Warm, sunny days continue throughout the week.
A 30% chance of rain or storms is possible Thursday, followed by more clear, sunny days.
More rain and thunderstorms are possible Saturday night into Sunday throughout the day and evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 94. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South southeast wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.
Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.
Thursday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.