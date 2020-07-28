Forecast: Sunny skies, some wind today; rain possible Wednesday

Expect sunny skies with a high of 88 today.

So says the National Weather Service, which forecast light wind in the morning that could pick up some speed, topping out at 17 mph.

The low tonight is 66.

Some much needed rain is possible Wednesday — there’s a 40% chance of showers during the afternoon and into the evening, the weather service said. The high Wednesday is 86, with a low of 68.

Thursday brings another possibility of rain, with a 50% chance during the day and 20% chance in the evening.

Here’s a look at the forecast from the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Light south wind becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 9 mph.

Wednesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.