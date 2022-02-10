 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Forecast: Sunny skies, then chance of rain

  • 0
021022-cbn-news-wxwild-p1

Four Canada geese swim in some open water near South Shore Drive at Lake Manawa State Park on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. The lake has seen more geese returning with recent warm temperatures melting the frozen waters.

 JOE SHEARER THE DAILY NONPAREIL

Expect mostly sunny skies today, with a high around 54, according to the National Weather Service.

A chance of rain moves in this evening. The weather service said there’s a 30% chance of rain, mainly between 7 and 10 p.m., with a 20% chance of rain Friday morning.

The low tonight is around 38.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday night: A 30% chance of rain, mainly between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: A 20% chance of rain before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Windy, with a northwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

People are also reading…

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 9. Blustery, with a north wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 26.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 42.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 44.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Wednesday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

ACLU warns schools: Comply with court mask ruling

ACLU warns schools: Comply with court mask ruling

DES MOINES — Eight Iowa school districts including Linn-Mar are violating a judicial order by not reinstating face mask requirements, the American Civil Liberties Union’s state chapter asserted in a letter sent Friday to those districts.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

US troops roll into Romania amidst Ukraine crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert