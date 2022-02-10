Forecast: Sunny skies, then chance of rain

Expect mostly sunny skies today, with a high around 54, according to the National Weather Service.
A chance of rain moves in this evening. The weather service said there’s a 30% chance of rain, mainly between 7 and 10 p.m., with a 20% chance of rain Friday morning.
The low tonight is around 38.
Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Thursday night: A 30% chance of rain, mainly between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: A 20% chance of rain before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Windy, with a northwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 9. Blustery, with a north wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 26.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 42.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 44.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Wednesday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.