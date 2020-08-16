You are the owner of this article.
Forecast: Sunny skies through Friday
The Council Bluffs-Omaha area may see some rain tonight with a 20% chance of showers before 1 a.m.

Today, highs will climb into the upper 80s with a southwest breeze, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, the temp will drop down to 63, with a southwest 5 to 7 mph wind.

The upcoming week looks to be filled will sunny skies and warm temps.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the morning.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

