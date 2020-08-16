Forecast: Sunny skies through Friday

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area may see some rain tonight with a 20% chance of showers before 1 a.m.
Today, highs will climb into the upper 80s with a southwest breeze, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, the temp will drop down to 63, with a southwest 5 to 7 mph wind.
The upcoming week looks to be filled will sunny skies and warm temps.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the morning.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
