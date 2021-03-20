Forecast: Sunny skies through Sunday, rain moves in Sunday night

High winds pick up again today, with gusts from the south being as high as 31 mph at times.

Highs will climb to 60 this afternoon with sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, a lot of 44 is expected with partly cloudy skies.

High winds continue overnight and into Sunday. Rain will move into the Council Bluffs-Omaha area to end the weekend Sunday night.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday night: A 50% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday: Rain. High near 55. Chance of precipitation is 80%.