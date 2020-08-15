Forecast: Sunny skies through the weekend continue into the week

Siblings and cousins from the Lighthipe, Pakiz and Piton families splash around in the water while swimming at Lake Manawa Beach on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. The hot, humid day was a great excuse for people to take a dip in the lake and have some fun in the sun. The beach’s management said they plan on staying open through Labor Day.
Amber Brown, left, smiles as her son, Hayden, 14, right, buries his brother, Finn, 4, in sand at Lake Manawa Beach on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. The hot, humid day was a great excuse for people to splash around and have some fun in the sun. The beach’s management said they plan on staying open through Labor Day.
Swimmers and sun seekers enjoy an afternoon at Lake Manawa Beach on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. The hot, humid day was a great excuse for people to take a dip in the lake and have some fun in the sun. The beach’s management said they plan on staying open through Labor Day.
A paddleboarder rides across the water at Lake Manawa Beach on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. The hot, humid day was a great excuse for people to take a dip in the lake and have some fun in the sun. The beach’s management said they plan on staying open through Labor Day.
Swimmers and sun seekers enjoy an afternoon at Lake Manawa Beach on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. The hot, humid day was a great excuse for people to take a dip in the lake and have some fun in the sun. The beach’s management said they plan on staying open through Labor Day.
A group of beachgoers from Bellevue, Neb., play a set of soccer volleyball, a hands-off approach to the game, while spending the afternoon at Lake Manawa Beach on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. The hot, humid day was a great excuse for people to take a dip in the lake and have some fun in the sun. The beach’s management said they plan on staying open through Labor Day.
Kat Castillo of Bellevue, Neb., attempts a bicycle kick while playing a set of soccer volleyball, a hands-off approach to the game, while spending the afternoon at Lake Manawa Beach on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. The hot, humid day was a great excuse for people to take a dip in the lake and have some fun in the sun. The beach’s management said they plan on staying open through Labor Day.
A boat speeds by in the background as a group of swimmers spend the afternoon at Lake Manawa Beach on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. The hot, humid day was a great excuse for people to take a dip in the lake and have some fun in the sun. The beach’s management said they plan on staying open through Labor Day.
Chris Cameron of Omaha wades into the water with his 1-year-old son, Ayden, while spending the afternoon at Lake Manawa Beach on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. The hot, humid day was a great excuse for people to take a dip in the lake and have some fun in the sun. The beach’s management said they plan on staying open through Labor Day.
Abby Lighthipe, 9, floats in a U.S. flag tube while spending the afternoon at Lake Manawa Beach on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. The hot, humid day was a great excuse for people to take a dip in the lake and have some fun in the sun. The beach’s management said they plan on staying open through Labor Day.
As of now, there are no chances for rain in the upcoming days.
Today will be sunny with a high of 82, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, temps will drop down to 59, with clear skies.
Sunday highs will be in the mid 80s with a southwest breeze.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. North wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Calm wind.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.