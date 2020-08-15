Forecast: Sunny skies through the weekend continue into the week

As of now, there are no chances for rain in the upcoming days.

Today will be sunny with a high of 82, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, temps will drop down to 59, with clear skies.

Sunday highs will be in the mid 80s with a southwest breeze.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Calm wind.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.