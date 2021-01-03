 Skip to main content
Forecast: Sunny skies through Tuesday, snow chances Wednesday
Forecast: Sunny skies through Tuesday, snow chances Wednesday

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area may see some patchy fog before 8 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

The fog will clear leading to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with a high of 31. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of 21.

Snow chances return Wednesday and Wednesday night.

The forecast for the upcoming week:

Today: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 31. South southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Wednesday: A chance of snow, mainly after 1p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Wednesday night: A chance of snow before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

