Forecast: Sunny skies to end the week
Forecast: Sunny skies to end the week

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will feel like summer this week with highs climbing into the 90s this weekend.

Today, highs will be in the upper 70s with sunny skies and southeast breeze, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, temps drop down into the 50s with mostly clear skies.

Skies are expected to stay sunny through the weekend.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Light south southeast wind.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday night: Clear, with a low around 66.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

