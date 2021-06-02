Forecast: Sunny skies to end the week

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will feel like summer this week with highs climbing into the 90s this weekend.

Today, highs will be in the upper 70s with sunny skies and southeast breeze, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, temps drop down into the 50s with mostly clear skies.

Skies are expected to stay sunny through the weekend.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Light south southeast wind.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday night: Clear, with a low around 66.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90.