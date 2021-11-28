Forecast: Sunny skies to end the weekend

Temps in the 50s will end the weekend for the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.
Today will be sunny with light winds from the west, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, a low of 37 is expected with partly cloudy skies.
On Monday, temps warm up into the 60s with sunny skies.
The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. South wind 6 to 8 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.