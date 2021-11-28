 Skip to main content
Forecast: Sunny skies to end the weekend
Temps in the 50s will end the weekend for the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

Today will be sunny with light winds from the west, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, a low of 37 is expected with partly cloudy skies.

On Monday, temps warm up into the 60s with sunny skies.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 61.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

