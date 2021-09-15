 Skip to main content
Forecast: Sunny skies today, Thursday before rain chances
Forecast: Sunny skies today, Thursday before rain chances

091521-cbn-news-wxwild

Canada geese float across the water at Big Lake Park on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.

 JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

Expect sunny skies today and Thursday before some overnight rain late Thursday into Friday.

The high today is around 79, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. The low tonight is 62.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 86, with wind gusts up to 26 mph. There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m., according to the weather service. The low will be 67.

The chance of rain continues into Friday morning and early afternoon before rain chances return Friday night. The low will be 66.

Here’s the forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 62. South southeast wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 67. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 69.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

