Forecast: Sunny, small chance of rain overnight

Today will be sunny, with a high near 94, according to the National Weather Service. A light and variable wind becomes north 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

It’s favorable weather for the Council Bluffs Fire Department’s hydrant party, set for 1:30-2:30 p.m. at South 33rd Street and Third Avenue. CBFD hosts the parties on Tuesdays and Thursdays at various locations throughout the summer. Centris Federal Credit Union provides treats, and Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 67. There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 76. South wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Sunny and hot, with a high near 101. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday night: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.