Forecast: Sunny start to the weekend, rain to follow

To start the weekend, the Council bluffs-Omaha area will see sunny skies with highs in the 70s today.

Tonight, temps will drop into the 50s with chances for showers moving in after 1 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

Chances for thunderstorms and showers continue Sunday morning, with partly sunny skies and a high of 71.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. East wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight: A 30% chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. East southeast wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.