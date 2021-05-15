Forecast: Sunny start to the weekend, rain to follow

To start the weekend, the Council bluffs-Omaha area will see sunny skies with highs in the 70s today.
Tonight, temps will drop into the 50s with chances for showers moving in after 1 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
Chances for thunderstorms and showers continue Sunday morning, with partly sunny skies and a high of 71.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. East wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tonight: A 30% chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Sunday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. East southeast wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday: A 20% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.
Monday night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.
Wednesday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.