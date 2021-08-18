Forecast: Sunny this afternoon, rain on the way

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds may gust as high as 20 mph at times, according to the National Weather Service in Valley Nebraska. Tonight, temps dip into the 70s with mostly clear skies.

Chances for rain move into the Council Bluffs-Omaha area Thursday night and continue though Tuesday.

The upcoming forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. South southeast wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 89. South southeast wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Thursday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South southeast wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.