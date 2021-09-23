Forecast: Sunny Thursday ahead of cold front Friday

ABOVE: Heartland Christian School second-graders Zalie Diehm, right, and Audrey Barker, left, and fifth-grader Jack Behrens, center, swing on the monkey bars while enjoying recess outside the school on Wednesday. Yesterday’s comfortable, sunny weather made it an easy excuse to get outside for some fresh air. TOP RIGHT: Heartland Christian School second-grader Hope Michaels plays on a swing while enjoying recess outside the school on Wednesday. MIDDLE RIGHT: Heartland Christian School fifth-grader Dexter Wendt, right, and his classmates ride on the swings while enjoying recess. BOTTOM RIGHT: The shadows of Heartland Christian School students are cast onto the concrete as they play a game of four square during recess. BELOW: The shadows of Heartland Christian School students are cast onto the concrete as they play basketball
Heartland Christian School second-grader Hope Michaels plays on a swing while enjoying recess outside the school on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Yesterday’s comfortable, sunny weather made it an easy excuse to get outside for some fresh air.
Heartland Christian School fifth-grader Dexter Wendt, right, and his classmates ride on the swings while enjoying recess outside the school on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Yesterday’s comfortable, sunny weather made it an easy excuse to get outside for some fresh air.
The shadows of Heartland Christian School students are cast onto the concrete as they play a game of four square during recess outside the school on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Yesterday’s comfortable, sunny weather made it an easy excuse to get outside for some fresh air.
The shadows of Heartland Christian School students are cast onto the concrete as they play basketball during recess outside the school on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Yesterday’s comfortable, sunny weather made it an easy excuse to get outside for some fresh air.
Temperatures will warm back up slightly today, following the first official day of fall on Wednesday.
Today will be sunny with a high of 78, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. A light south southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph will be felt in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 55 and a south wind around 6 mph.
A cold front is expected to move in late Thursday night and Friday morning, prompting a high of 70 on Friday.
Sunny skies are expected throughout the weekend and into early next week, with temps in the high 70s breaking into the low 80s early next week.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Light south southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. South wind around 6 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.