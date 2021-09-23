Forecast: Sunny Thursday ahead of cold front Friday

Temperatures will warm back up slightly today, following the first official day of fall on Wednesday.

Today will be sunny with a high of 78, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. A light south southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph will be felt in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 55 and a south wind around 6 mph.

A cold front is expected to move in late Thursday night and Friday morning, prompting a high of 70 on Friday.

Sunny skies are expected throughout the weekend and into early next week, with temps in the high 70s breaking into the low 80s early next week.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

