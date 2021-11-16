 Skip to main content
Forecast: Sunny today, cold front on the way
This morning, the Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see temps in the 50s, according to the National Weather Service. This afternoon, temps climb into the 70s with a southwest wind from 8 to 14 mph.

This evening, temps fall into the 50s.

Overnight, clouds move into the area with a low of 42. Southwest winds pick up with gusts as high as 20 mph at times.

A cold front along the Canadian border will sweep through the area Tuesday night, bringing highs down into the 40s for the remainder of the week, according to the weather service.

On Wednesday, a high of 47 is expected, but wind chills will make it feel much cooler.

Temps warm up a little on Saturday with a high of 53 expected.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 70. South southwest wind 8 to 14 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 42. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a northwest wind 13 to 20 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 42.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

