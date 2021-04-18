Forecast: Sunny today, possible snow Monday night

The “s word” (snow) is making it’s way back into the Council Bluffs-Omaha area on Monday night.

According to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, a rain and snow mix will move into the area after 11 p.m. on Monday, and then turning into mostly snow after 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

Today, skies will be mostly sunny with a high of 63, and tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the 30s.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Light west northwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday: Rain likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a north wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.