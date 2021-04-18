 Skip to main content
Forecast: Sunny today, possible snow Monday night
Forecast: Sunny today, possible snow Monday night

The “s word” (snow) is making it’s way back into the Council Bluffs-Omaha area on Monday night.

According to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, a rain and snow mix will move into the area after 11 p.m. on Monday, and then turning into mostly snow after 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

Today, skies will be mostly sunny with a high of 63, and tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the 30s.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Light west northwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday: Rain likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a north wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday night: Rain likely before 11 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m., then a chance of snow after 4 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow before noon, then a slight chance of rain between noon and 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 51.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Thursday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Friday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Friday night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

