Forecast: Sunny today, rain returns Thursday

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area received roughly 2 1/2 inches of rain Monday night through Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

Rain chances pause today as the area will see sunny skies with a high of 83. Tonight, clouds move into the area with temps dropping into the 60s.

Chances for rain return on Thursday with a 20% chance in the afternoon.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 7 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South southeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.