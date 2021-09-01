 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: Sunny today, rain returns Thursday
0 comments
top story

Forecast: Sunny today, rain returns Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area received roughly 2 1/2 inches of rain Monday night through Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

Rain chances pause today as the area will see sunny skies with a high of 83. Tonight, clouds move into the area with temps dropping into the 60s.

Chances for rain return on Thursday with a 20% chance in the afternoon.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 7 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South southeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 82.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gov. Hochul: NY schools to require masks this fall

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert